EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.82. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

