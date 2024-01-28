EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

