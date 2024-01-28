EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Raymond James by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $116.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

