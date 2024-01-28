Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,389,300 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 3,346,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 696.7 days.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

CAHPF stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

