Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 683,012 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exelixis worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

