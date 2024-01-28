ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,301.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in ExlService by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ExlService by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

