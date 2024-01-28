Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $211.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.82.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,479,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

