Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,350.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $978.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $617.35 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

