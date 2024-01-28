Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

