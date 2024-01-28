Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

FRT stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

