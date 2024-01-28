FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 1,237,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,927,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Get FIGS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIGS

FIGS Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. Analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,972 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FIGS by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.