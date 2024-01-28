Financial Comparison: IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) & PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A N/A -13.14% IDW Media -17.42% -25.73% -20.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A IDW Media $36.09 million 0.19 -$750,000.00 ($0.38) -1.29

This table compares PSQ and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PSQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Volatility & Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.70%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than IDW Media.

Summary

PSQ beats IDW Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

