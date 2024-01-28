Financial Contrast: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 43.97% 19.14% 2.72% ACNB 27.53% 12.37% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $712.91 million 4.73 $300.23 million $6.60 8.23 ACNB $115.08 million 3.45 $35.75 million $3.72 12.54

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Bancshares pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Bancshares and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB 0 3 0 0 2.00

ACNB has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.23%. Given ACNB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACNB is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats ACNB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.