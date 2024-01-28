Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$47.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Finning International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FTT opened at C$40.57 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$31.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.71.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4.011 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.