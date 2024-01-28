First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $814.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

