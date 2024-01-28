First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) PT Raised to $23.50

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

FFNW has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.52.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

