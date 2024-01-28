First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $747,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

