First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 38,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 166,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 135,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

