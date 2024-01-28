First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

