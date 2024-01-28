First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWRG. TheStreet raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $20,745,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 668,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.