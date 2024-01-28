Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

