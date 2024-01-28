Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

