Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Fluor worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,821,000 after buying an additional 1,137,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,627,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,969,000 after purchasing an additional 378,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Up 0.5 %

Fluor stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.13. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

