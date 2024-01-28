Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

