Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.