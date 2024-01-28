FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.89. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

