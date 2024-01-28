Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMS. Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

NYSE FMS opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth $16,738,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.