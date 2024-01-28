Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

GRMN opened at $124.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

