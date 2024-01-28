Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 43.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 151.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $460.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.