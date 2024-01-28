Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.
In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $460.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
