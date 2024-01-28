GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.76. GDS shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 239,851 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

