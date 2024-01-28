General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $72,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $265.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $267.97.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

