General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GD. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.08.

General Dynamics stock opened at $265.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $267.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.67 and a 200-day moving average of $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

