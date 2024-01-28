General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

