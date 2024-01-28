General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $144.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GE. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE GE opened at $131.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

