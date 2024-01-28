Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

