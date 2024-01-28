Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

