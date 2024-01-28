GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

