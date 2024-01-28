Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.28 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

