Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.84. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,192 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

