Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$41.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$1,167,740.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $11,928,863. 70.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:GWO opened at C$44.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$44.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

