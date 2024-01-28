Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Haemonetics worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

NYSE:HAE opened at $81.30 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

