Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.59% of Hayward worth $78,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

