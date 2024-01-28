Head to Head Analysis: Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) versus QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.43 -$14.97 million ($0.21) -15.81 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.52 -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuantaSing Group and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 196.69%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

