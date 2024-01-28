Head to Head Comparison: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) versus EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $618.32 million 3.10 -$89.89 million ($0.19) -74.05 EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 5 6 0 2.55 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than EVmo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 1.95% 4.38% 1.34% EVmo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats EVmo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

