Head-To-Head Review: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) & Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) and Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pizza Pizza Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Chuy’s 0 3 4 0 2.57

Pizza Pizza Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Chuy’s has a consensus target price of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Pizza Pizza Royalty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pizza Pizza Royalty N/A N/A N/A Chuy’s 6.35% 12.88% 6.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pizza Pizza Royalty and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.5% of Pizza Pizza Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pizza Pizza Royalty and Chuy’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pizza Pizza Royalty N/A N/A N/A $0.81 13.51 Chuy’s $449.06 million 1.30 $20.85 million $1.57 21.41

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pizza Pizza Royalty. Pizza Pizza Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Pizza Pizza Royalty on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty



Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Chuy’s



Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

