HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $0.50 on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39.
HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
