Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 15th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ HTLFP opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $26.49.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

