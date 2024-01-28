Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $561.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

