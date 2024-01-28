Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $152.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

HES opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

